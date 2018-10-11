Check out Merced’s Most Wanted for the week of Oct. 9

Crime

Teenager arrested in connection with Los Banos liquor store burglary, police say

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

October 11, 2018 12:38 PM

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Los Banos liquor store, police said Thursday

The teenager was taken into custody without incident, after detectives used information received through a tip, to track the suspect to a home in the 900 block of Miller Lane, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said Thursday.

A person was captured on video surveillance footage breaking into a liquor store in the 300 block of West Pacheco Boulevard on Oct. 6.

According to Hedden, the thief entered the store after breaking a front glass door and stole several bottles of high-end liquor before fleeing the scene to what police believe was a waiting vehicle.

