Suspect arrested in gang-related attack, deputies say

Merced County sheriff’s deputies on Monday said they have arrested a Delhi man wanted in in connection with a gang-related assault in July.
Authorities say they have arrested Efren Gaytan, 22, of Delhi, after receiving information leading to his arrest. The Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Gaytan after serving a search warrant on Thursday. The arrest comes after the Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance camera image of a person on Sunday, Oct. 7, asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the image.
The case was investigated by the sheriff’s detectives bureau and the Sheriff’s Tactical and Reconnaissance team.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information to contact investigators through the sheriff’s website.
