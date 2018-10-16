Los Banos juvenile arrested in connection with strong-arm robbery, police say

Los Banos Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a strong-arm robbery that occurred in early October, according to a news release.
Authorities say the 16-year-old Pacheco High School student is believed to be one of two people who robbed a 15-year-old victim Oct. 5 in the area of Park Sharon Drive and Racquet Club Drive.
The two thieves took some unidentified property and then kicked and punched the victim several times, police said in the news release.
Police say the second suspect has not been arrested.
Los Banos Police encourage anyone with information on this case to call Detective-Sergeant Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 0.
Comments