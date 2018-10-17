Merced County man accused of torching home during argument with his wife, police say

A 37-year-old Merced County man on parole was arrested Wednesday after police said he set fire to his apartment during an argument with his wife.
Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue around 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance, police said in a news release.
Officers heard a man and woman yelling inside the apartment and ordered the couple to come outside. Police said the man, later identified as David Tanner, came to the door screaming “they’re trying to kill me.”
Police began searching the home and quickly discovered a stairwell inside the apartment was on fire. A police officer managed to extinguish the fire and continued searching the home, officers said in the statement.
Outside the apartment, police said, Tanner began screaming that officers were “now trying to kill him.”
“Tanner grabbed his wife in a bear hug and, using her as a shield, began backing across Broadway,” police said the release. “Attempts to defuse the situation failed and officers were able to (use a stun gun) and subdue Tanner.”
Officers said Tanner continued to struggle for a short time before he was placed in handcuffs.
“During his arrest, Tanner made statements to the effect that he would start another fire and burn the apartment down,” police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for an examination and later was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest, and violation of parole,” according to police.
Details of Tanner’s prior conviction were not available Wednesday.
Police said investigators had yet to determine a damage estimate to the apartment.
