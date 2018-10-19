Alleged gang member arrested after Merced police report finding gun inside home

Merced police say a gang member was arrested Thursday after officers found weapons during a search of his home.
The department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) and Merced County Probation officers arrested Luis Ibarra, 27, at his home in the 1200 block of Canal Street after learning he allegedly had firearms at the residence, according to a news release.
Probation officers and GVSU officers served a search warrant and found a rifle, ammunition, nunchucks and gang-related items, according to police.
Police say Ibarra’s a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms. According to the news release, he was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons charges and gangs enhancements.
Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Rodriguez at (209) 385-4710, GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the department’s tipline (209) 385-4725.
The public can send information via anonymous text message by dialing “TIP411” (847411) including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
