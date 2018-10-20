Probation search leads to arrest of convicted felon on weapons charge in Atwater

A probation search by the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit resulted in two arrests on Friday afternoon.
Gustavo Betancourt, 23, was arrested after a probation search of his home in the 5200 block of Crest Road in Atwater. Police found a handgun and ammunition. Betancourt is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms, according to authorities.
Police said that after they arrived at the home, officers found Martin Sanchez, 20, inside and arrested him on a felony warrant.
Betancourt was booked at the Merced County jail for a weapons charge. Sanchez was booked at the jail for the felony warrant.
Merced police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact GVSU Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org. Information can also be shared on the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
The public can send information through anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411). Include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
