Merced County deputies chase wanted felon through neighborhood

By Thaddeus Miller

October 24, 2018 03:10 PM

A wanted man was arrested this week after a foot chase through several Atwater yards, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received information that 38-year-old John Paul Martini of Atwater, who was wanted on several felony warrants, was at a house in Rene Court about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Sgt. Kevin Blake saw Martini pull onto Monarch Street in a small BMW, according to deputies. Blake and Deputy Dustin Bender made a vehicle stop before Martini fled on foot.

They chased Martini through several yards before catching him, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they believe Martini tossed a .38 caliber handgun he was carrying during the chase.

Martini was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and for several felony warrants, according to jail records. He’s being held without bond.

