Atwater officer recognized couple from surveillance video. They had drugs and a baton

A man and woman in Atwater were recently arrested with drugs and a weapon, according to Atwater police.
Officer Ken Lee saw the couple walking in the area of Cedar Avenue and Fifth Street on Sunday morning. The officer recognized both of them, identified as Daniel Flores and Amber Diane McDaniel, as suspects on surveillance footage tampering with multiple cars, police said.
Both of them made “spontaneous admissions” to the officer before consenting to a search, police said. Lee found a police baton and several tools on them.
Flores has prior felony convictions, police said, and was found with controlled substances. McDaniel was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, according to police.
Both Flores and McDaniel were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of drug possession and possession of an illegal weapon. Neither remain in custody, according to jail records.
Police said a complaint will be forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office that includes a recommendation for charges involving tampering with vehicles.
