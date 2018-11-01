Atwater business damaged after stolen truck hits building Thursday morning

The Atwater Police Department is asking the public for help after a local business sustained major damage when a truck struck the building Thursday morning.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to a commercial alarm at Bobbie’s Best Buy Liquor Store located at 1595 E. Bellevue Road around 4:35 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on scene, they located an unoccupied Freightliner water truck that had been backed into the building causing major damage, according to a news release.
Police say the truck was stolen from a nearby job site and it is unclear if anything had been stolen from the business. Authorities are working to obtain video of the scene, according to the news release.
The Atwater Police Department asks anyone with information about this crime to call the police department at 209-357-6396 or contact the Merced Area Crimestoppers at 1-855-725-2420, or go to the website mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
