Two men stabbed in southeast Merced. Police seeking information

Two men were stabbed early Sunday in the area of East Childs Avenue in Merced, the police department confirmed.
Merced police were called just after 1 a.m. to separate hotels around the 1900 block of East Child Avenue, Lt. Alan Ward told the Sun-Star.
Police said both men were homeless and both were staying at a nearby encampment.
One victim was a 46-year-old man, the other was 43 years old, police said. The 46-year-old was stabbed in the torso. Both men were flown to a Modesto hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, according to authorities.
The victims provided police with few details. They told police “three to four subjects” got out of a vehicle and attacked them at their campsite. Both victims went to separate hotels in the area seeking help, investigators said.
The victims did not provide police with any physical description of the people they said attacked them, Ward confirmed.
Police said it was too early to comment on any further details of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-385-6905. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
