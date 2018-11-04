Woman shot, man arrested in South Merced attack

A 43-year-old Merced man was jailed early Sunday after police said he fired a shot a home in South Merced, injuring one person.
In a telephone interview with the Sun-Star, Lt. Alan Ward said part of bullet struck a woman in the back of her arm, causing an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening.
Police were called at 1:13 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of U Street after a gunshot was fired.
Officers said the violence was sparked after an argument broke out at or near a house party in the area.
Detectives identified the suspect as David Moreno Jr. He was captured a short time later and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records.
Details of his prior conviction were not available Sunday.
Moreno remained in custody Sunday afternoon with bail set at $400,000, according to records.
