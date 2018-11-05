Convicted felon arrested after officers find gun at home, police say

A convicted felon has been arrested after officers found a gun and ammunition at his home, according to the Merced Police Department.
The Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrived at the home of Albert Brincat in the 2700 block of Saratoga Ave. in Merced on Nov. 3, after developing information that the convicted felon was in possession of a firearm, police said in a news release.
Police say Brincat admitted to possessing a shotgun. Officers seized a short-barreled shotgun and ammunition, according to a news release. Brincat was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was booked at the Merced County Jail, according to police.
Merced Police ask that anyone with information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-3854725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text.
