Pair found with stolen equipment from new home sites in Merced, police say

Two people have been arrested after police found them with thermostats, paint and other construction supplies that officers said were stolen from new housing developments in Merced.
Joshua Real, 26, and 44-year-old Christina Valenti were arrested Saturday in the 400 block of Tolman Way, according to a Merced Police Department news release.
The value of the allegedly stolen items is more than $10,000, police said.
Authorities were in the process Monday to find the owners of the stolen property, according to the release.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sam Sannadan at 209-388-7773, or send an anonymous text message to the number “847411,” or “TIP411,” and include the word “Comvip” as the message’s keyword.
