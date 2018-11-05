DUI driver flees crash in Merced before running head-on into a tree, police say

A woman rear-ended another driver in Merced before trying to flee and crashing head-on into a tree on Monday, police said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was driving a truck while intoxicated and hit a Honda about 5:15 p.m. while stopping at the northbound stop sign at Olive Avenue and McKee Road, according to Sgt. Emily Foster.
The woman in the Honda pulled over before the woman in the truck tried to speed off, police said. The truck made it to Silverado Avenue before the woman struck a tree at the intersection of McKee.
The woman in the truck complained of pain to her face, while the woman in the Honda hurt her neck, police said. Neither of their injuries are expected to be life-threatening, police said.
Comments