Winton man convicted of child sex acts, faces 50 years to life in prison, DA says

A jury on Monday convicted 50-year-old Winton resident Emanuel Machado Ramos for repeatedly sexually abusing a teenager, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Ramos, who was previously convicted in 1989 of performing lewd acts on a child under 14 in Santa Clara County, was found guilty of six separate counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child spanning several years when the child was between 13 and 15 years old, according to Merced Superior Court records.
Ramos faces 50 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11.
