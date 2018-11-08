Emanuel Machado Ramos, 50, of Winton, was convicted by a Merced County jury on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of six counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child between the ages 15 and 17.
Emanuel Machado Ramos, 50, of Winton, was convicted by a Merced County jury on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of six counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child between the ages 15 and 17. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Winton man convicted of child sex acts, faces 50 years to life in prison, DA says

By Vikaas Shanker

November 08, 2018 09:28 AM

A jury on Monday convicted 50-year-old Winton resident Emanuel Machado Ramos for repeatedly sexually abusing a teenager, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos, who was previously convicted in 1989 of performing lewd acts on a child under 14 in Santa Clara County, was found guilty of six separate counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child spanning several years when the child was between 13 and 15 years old, according to Merced Superior Court records.

Ramos faces 50 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11.

