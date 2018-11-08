Man shot in Atwater. Police seeking public’s help identifying shooter

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Wednesday night in Atwater.
Officers responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Elm Avenue around 8:45 p.m. to find a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, whose name was withheld by authorities, was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto, according to a news release.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Officers were able to gather evidence while processing the crime scene, according to the release.
Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic adult male wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Police are continuing to investigate the case.
The Atwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooting suspect. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 or contact the Merced Area Crimestoppers at 1-855-725-2420, or go to mercedareacrimestoppers.org to send anonymous information via text or email.
Comments