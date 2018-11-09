Merced County brothers arrested for armed robberies, deputies say

A pair of brothers have been arrested in Winton for an alleged string of armed robberies, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on Thursday in the 7100 block of Tokay Circle in Winton, where they arrested 18-year-old Sergio Garcia Martinez and 21-year-old Filemon Martinez Garcia, deputies said.
The robberies took place at El Camino Market in Delhi on Oct. 16 and Rancho Market in Winton on Oct. 18, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The brothers had been arrested in a previous alleged robbery.
They are both being held without bail, according to jail records.
Detectives said they believe more people were involved in the robberies. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Callers can remain anonymous.
