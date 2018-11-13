Suspected drunken driver struck a vehicle, then crashed into a house, police say

A 66-year-old Salinas man, who police said was drunk, crashed into a pickup truck in Los Banos and drove away and then crashed into a house, according to Los Banos police.
Armando Correa had just rear-ended a vehicle in a minor collision in the area of Fourth Street and Pacheco Boulevard on Monday afternoon. He fled the scene and then crashed into the side of a house in the 1000 block of Delaware Street, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
No one reported injuries in either collision, Reyna said. But there were children inside the home when the truck crashed into the structure at around 5:50 p.m. Monday.
“It’s a good thing no one was in the front yard,” Reyna said.
Correa is believed to have been drinking before the collisions, and he was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail on suspicion of a DUI, Reyna said.
He was no longer listed in custody Tuesday morning.
