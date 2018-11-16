Four people were arrested after a prosecutor says a 15-year-old boy was kept in a barn with farm animals in rural Lincoln County, officials say. The boy was so malnourished he was a week from death, according to officials.
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Merced, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

November 16, 2018 05:29 PM

Merced police are looking for help in finding the driver of a car involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian, officers said Friday.

A pedestrian sitting in the roadway was struck and killed about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Yosemite Avenue and G Street, police said. The car involved is believed to be a white Toyota Sienna van made sometime between 2011 and 2018.

Police also said they believe the driver was a man. The van may have front end damage, including a broken fog light on the passenger side.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Merced Police Department Traffic Division at 209-388-7719. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

