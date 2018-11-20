Authorities ask for public’s help locating wanted Livingston man

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted by authorities.
Authorities say Atwal Singh, of Livingston, is wanted on three warrants charging him with being a felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, forgery, identity theft and failure to appear, according to Tuesday news release.
Sing is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. Authorities say he has black hair, brown eyes and is known to live in the city of Livingston.
Authorities ask that if anyone knows where Atwal Singh is hiding, to contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers. You do not have to identify yourself and if your information leads to the arrest of Singh, you will be eligible for a secret cash reward, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Tips can be sent in by going to the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
