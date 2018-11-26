Two arrested after search for wanted parolee leads deputies to stolen vehicle

Two men were arrested after a search for a parolee led authorities to a stolen truck, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said.
The STAR team was searching for wanted parolee and alleged gang member Manuel Angel Tarin in the 1100 block of East Mission Avenue in Merced on Saturday, according to deputy Daryl Allen. During the search, deputies saw alleged gang member Jose Miguel Beltran retrieving items from a white Ford truck that was reported stolen, Allen said.
As deputies detained Beltran, Tarin left a nearby home and tried to run away. Once he was spotted, Tarin ran back into the home where he barricaded himself for a short time before surrendering to deputies with the help of sheriff’s dog Zeke, authorities said.
Beltran was booked into the Merced County Jail for possession of stolen property and a Merced County warrant for theft. Tarin was booked into the Merced County Jail on a wanted parolee warrant, according to authorities. Beltran is no longer in custody, according to Allen.
