Wanted man busted in car with gun, drugs, Merced police say

Police say a Merced man was arrested Thursday after officers allegedly found him sleeping in a car with drugs and a firearm.
Authorities say 26-year-old Roberto Garcia of Merced, was arrested after officers were dispatched to a call of a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle in the 1200 block of West 1st Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Garcia was found by officers, asleep in a black Ford Mustang, according to a news release.
Authorities say Garcia had a Merced County warrant for allegedly driving without a license and drug-related offenses. Police detained him at the scene.
During the arrest, Garcia informed officers he was in possession of a handgun. During a search officers located a loaded .45 caliber handgun in Garcia’s waistband.
Upon further investigation, officers said it was determined the handgun had recently been stolen during a burglary currently under investigation by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
During a search of Garcia’s vehicle, police said officers discovered about 20 grams of methamphetamine along with scales and other items indicating sales.
Garcia was booked on suspicion of possession for sales of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and gang enhancements, according to authorities.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Merced Police Department.
The public can send information via anonymous text message by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the work “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
