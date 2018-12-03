District Attorney asks for public’s help locating wanted Livingston man

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted by authorities.
Angel Aguillar-Roman is wanted on a $50,000 warrant charging him with manufacturing a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Authorities describe Aguillar-Roman as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He lives in Livingston.
Anyone with information regarding Aguillar-Roman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers. You do not have to identify yourself and if your information leads to the arrest of Aguillar-Roman, you will be eligible for a secret cash reward, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Tips can be sent in by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or by going to the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
