Authorities say Angel Aguillar-Roman of Livingston, is wanted on a warrant with a bail of $50,000 issued by the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. Photo courtesy of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities say Angel Aguillar-Roman of Livingston, is wanted on a warrant with a bail of $50,000 issued by the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. Photo courtesy of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities say Angel Aguillar-Roman of Livingston, is wanted on a warrant with a bail of $50,000 issued by the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. Photo courtesy of the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Crime

District Attorney asks for public’s help locating wanted Livingston man

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

December 03, 2018 04:01 PM

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted by authorities.

Angel Aguillar-Roman is wanted on a $50,000 warrant charging him with manufacturing a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Authorities describe Aguillar-Roman as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He lives in Livingston.

Anyone with information regarding Aguillar-Roman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers. You do not have to identify yourself and if your information leads to the arrest of Aguillar-Roman, you will be eligible for a secret cash reward, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Tips can be sent in by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or by going to the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

  Comments  