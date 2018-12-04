Authorities ask public for help locating wanted Merced County man

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man currently wanted by authorities.
Alberto Salgado is wanted on two felony warrants charging him with receiving stolen property and taking a vehicle without consent, according to a Merced District Attorney’s Office news release.
Authorities describe Salgado as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he is known to live in the Winton area.
Anyone with information regarding Salgado’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers. You do not have to identify yourself and if your information leads to the arrest of Salgado, you will be eligible for a secret cash reward, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Tips can be sent in by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or by going to the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
Comments