New details revealed in the investigation into 4-year-old’s death in Merced County

Merced County mother, boyfriend arraigned on charges in death of 4-year-old boy

Chanish Conrady, 22, of Los Banos and her boyfriend Steve Perez Jr. 27, of Dos Palos, were arraigned on charges in connection with her 4-year-old's death at Merced County Superior Court in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.