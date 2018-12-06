Anonymous tip leads Sheriff’s Office to meth lab, authorities say

Two men have been arrested after a tip led to a methamphetamine lab, authorities said.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it detained Carlos Nava, 27, and Martel Cuevas-Magallon, 32, both of Merced, after an anonymous tip led Sgt. Kevin Blake to a methamphetamine lab in the 4000 block of Franklin Road on Wednesday, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
Blake located the lab on the back of the property, according to a news release.
Members of the California Department of Justice Meth Task Force out of Fresno processed the lab and seized more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine, according to authorities. A loaded .22 caliber handgun and more than $2,500 in cash were also seized from the scene, according to a news release.
Nava and Cuevas-Magallon were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Both men remain in jail on $1 million bail.
