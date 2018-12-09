They were drunk, breaking into a home and then they fought with police, officers say

Two Modesto men were arrested over the weekend in Merced County after authorities said they assaulted police officers who were investigating an attempted break-in, police said in a news release.
One Livingston police officer, whose name was not released, suffered an unspecified injury that authorities described as “serious.”
Shawn D. Reid and Anthony R. Irigoyen, both 27-year-old Modesto residents, remained in custody Sunday at the Merced County Jail on a slew of allegations, including suspicion of battery on peace officers and attempted residential burglary - both felonies.
Livingston police were called around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on Newcastle Drive. A woman at the home told police her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her house. Police said Reid ran from officers when they arrived on scene, but he was tracked down and captured quickly.
While officers were taking Reid into custody, police said, Irigoyen approached and punched one of the police officers.
“Both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol,” police said in the statement.
Reid and Irigoyen were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced after a brief scuffle, officers said. At the hospital, both men continued to fight with police and, eventually, Reid assaulted an officer, “resulting in serious bodily injury,” according to Livingston police.
“The subjects also threatened the officers and the officer’s family members,” officers said.
The officer was treated at the hospital and later released. There was no word Sunday on whether the officer would be placed on medical leave.
Irigoyen, who already was on parole, was held without bail and Reid, who was on probation in Stanislaus County, had bail set at $151,750, according to jail records.
Comments