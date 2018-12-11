Police seize more than 10 pounds of suspected meth in Atwater, officer say

A 38-year-old Merced man was arrested after police said they found more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine in packages at his home.
Jose Reyes was arrested Saturday at his home on Almador Terrace in Atwater after the Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit seized the alleged methamphetamine, along with packaging materials, digital scales, metal knuckles, ammunition and more than $12,000 in cash, police said in a news release.
Police said the search was prompted after investigators “developed information” that Reyes was selling drugs from his residence.
Reyes was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of narcotics sales, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of metal knuckles, according to a news release.
Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the Merced Police Department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
