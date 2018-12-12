Authorities seek public’s help locating two wanted men

Merced County authorities on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating two men wanted on separate, unrelated cases.
Kevin Lemos is wanted on four felony warrants with a total bail amount of $700,000 charging him with probation revocation, grand theft, receiving stolen property and driving or taking a vehicle without consent with special allegations of prior auto theft convictions, the Merced County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Authorities describe Lemos as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing about 169 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he is known to live in the city of Los Banos.
The Livingston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man currently wanted by authorities.
Police say Omar Leos is currently wanted on a no-bail warrant out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County for revocation of probation on a conviction of escape from jail by force or violence, according to a news release.
Authorities describe Leos as 5-feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he is known to live in the Livingston area.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or by going to the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.
Authorities said to start your text narrative with the word “MERCED” followed by the tip information you want to provide to the number 274637. You never have to identify yourself and if your information leads to the arrest of Leos, you will be eligible for a secret cash reward, according to the news release.
