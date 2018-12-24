Crime

Merced detectives investigate slaying of Merced man

By Vikaas Shanker

December 24, 2018 01:30 PM

A Merced resident was killed Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, after being shot multiple times early in the 1200 block of Loughborough Drive in Merced, according to police.
A Merced resident was killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning, according to Merced police.

Officers responded to reports of a call of shots being fired in the 1200 block of Loughborough Drive at about 12:31 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Alan Ward said.

While en route, officers received information that there was a disturbance in the area and one person was on the ground, Ward said.

When they arrived, the officers found a man in his late 30s on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Ward said. Officers tried life-saving measures before medical personnel arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity wasn’t released Monday while authorities notify the next of kin.

No suspects were in custody Monday, but detectives were continuing their investigation, Ward said.

