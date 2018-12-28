Merced County coroner identifies Loughborough shooting victim; investigation ongoing

The man who died after being shot multiple times last weekend in Merced’s Loughborough area has been identified as Christopher Reyes, 37, according to the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.
The investigation into the slaying was still in its early stages Friday, Merced police Lt. Jay Struble said.
“At this point, we’re still pursuing some leads and trying to track down witnesses and people of interest,” Struble said.
Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1200 block of Loughborough Drive at about 12:31 a.m. Dec. 22, police said.
While on the way to the scene, officers received information there was a disturbance in the area and one person was on the ground, police said.
When they arrived, the officers located Reyes on the ground with several gunshot wounds to his body, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reyes had an extensive criminal history, including a robbery in Mariposa County and drug and weapons charges, according to Sun-Star archives.
It was too early in the investigation to determine the motive for the shooting, Struble said.
