Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run in Merced, police say

Merced police are looking for the driver responsible for killing a 50-year-old pedestrian, officers said in a news release over the weekend.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Merced police received a report of a traffic collision at the intersection 18th and G Streets.
Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old woman lying in the roadway with major injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The vehicle that struck the victim was last seen going north on G Street from 18th Street. Officers are still investigating to discover a suspect and suspect vehicle description.
Investigators did not release any additional information about the vehicle in question. Police could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Dabney at (209) 388-7719, Merced Police Dispatch at 209-385-6905 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
