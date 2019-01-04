Men firing assault rifle into the air on New Year’s Day arrested in Merced

Merced police seized 21 firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle, an AK-47 and a TEC-9 on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. One of the handguns seized had been reported stolen. Also inside the home were four high-capacity magazines, including a 100-round drum magazine for the AK47, police said. Merced Police Department