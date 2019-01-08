Man who escaped police custody arrested in Atwater, police say

A man who police said escaped from a patrol vehicle over the weekend was captured and arrested in Atwater, according to authorities.
Atwater Police said Cesar Arteaga, 26, of Atwater, was arrested Monday evening around 9:30 p.m. after police learned he was possibly hiding in a relative’s trailer at the Castle Mobile Home Park located in the 2800 block of Buhach Road in Atwater.
Officers located Arteaga hiding in a bathroom and he was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.
Arteaga was previously arrested Sunday by Livingston police in the 1600 block of Grapevine Drive for allegedly making criminal threats against his girlfriend, according to Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez.
Chavez said Arteaga was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol car with the window lowered, allowing the officer to speak with Arteaga.
When the officer entered the vehicle, Arteaga was somehow able to reach out of the car window and open the door from the outside before fleeing the scene with the handcuffs, according to Chavez. Authorities said the handcuffs have not been recovered.
According to Chavez, authorities knew where Arteaga lived and he was not considered a danger to the public.
“This is a rare thing to happen,” said Chavez. “We’ll look at it and see what we can do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Arteaga, who was also wanted on a parole violation, was turned over to the Livingston Police Department, according to the news release.
