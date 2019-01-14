Crime

January 14, 2019 12:21 PM

Suspected gang member arrested after officers find drugs and a handgun, police say

By Andrew Kuhn

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A suspected gang member was arrested after officers found drugs and a handgun during a search, according to authorities.

Merced Police said Eric Micheletti, 27, of Merced, was taken into custody officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit seized a 25 caliber handgun, ammunition and a bag of methamphetamine at an apartment in the 600 block of West 11th Street on Jan 11. Police said officers conducted a probation search of the residence after developing information that Micheletti was in possession of a handgun.

Micheletti was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, weapons charges and gang enhancements, according to authorities.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

View more video

Crime