Suspected gang member arrested after officers find drugs and a handgun, police say

A suspected gang member was arrested after officers found drugs and a handgun during a search, according to authorities.
Merced Police said Eric Micheletti, 27, of Merced, was taken into custody officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit seized a 25 caliber handgun, ammunition and a bag of methamphetamine at an apartment in the 600 block of West 11th Street on Jan 11. Police said officers conducted a probation search of the residence after developing information that Micheletti was in possession of a handgun.
Micheletti was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, weapons charges and gang enhancements, according to authorities.
