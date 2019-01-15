New details reveal connections between Loughborough slaying victim and suspects

One Merced man has been charged with murder in connection with the slaying last month of a 37-year-old resident and police are still looking for a second suspect who remained at large Monday, authorities said.
Witnesses told detectives the two suspects, Jose Fabian Zarate and Augustine Singh, were friends, and they had an argument on Dec. 22 with 37-year-old Christopher Reyes just before Reyes was shot several times, according to investigation reports obtained by the Merced Sun-Star.
Jose Fabian Zarate was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on charges of murder, being an accessory to murder and street gang acts. He has pleaded not guilty.
The preliminary hearing was postponed until Feb. 22, but he remained in custody on a $1.15 million bail.
The second suspect, Augustine Singh, was on the run, according to police. A $1.8 million warrant was issued for his arrest.
“He may get by, but he’s not going to get away,” Merced Police Capt. Bimley West said, adding police are hopeful more information on his whereabouts will be coming soon.
“We think he’s laying low,” West said. “He has gang ties, and certain people are probably helping him.”
Police received several calls of shots being fired at about 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of Loughborough Drive, according to police.
Officers found Reyes on the ground with several gunshot wounds to his stomach and face, according to investigation reports. They felt a faint pulse, so they started CPR. But Reyes later died at the scene.
Singh was the cousin of Reyes’ girlfriend, with whom he had a 7-month-old daughter, according to the reports.
Singh allegedly got into a texting argument with Reyes, who thought he was messaging his girlfriend, according to cell phone records obtained by police. Singh then followed his cousin to her home in a Chevrolet Malibu, allegedly with Zarate and another woman in the passenger seats.
The girlfriend entered her home and Singh followed, the reports state. Singh and Reyes reportedly had a confrontation in the second floor that continued as Reyes tried to come downstairs.
Shortly after, shots rang out, according to reports, with Zarate driving himself, Singh, the girlfriend and the other woman away from the scene.
In the days after the homicide, detectives issued arrest warrants for Zarate and Singh. Zarate’s vehicle was spotted near the Walmart in Madera on Dec. 23., and he was arrested.
But when police went to Singh’s Turlock home, he wasn’t there, according to the reports.
