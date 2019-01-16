20-year-old shot in south Merced, police say. Witnesses sought

Police are asking for the public’s help after a 20-year-old was shot in south Merced on Wednesday.
A caller reported gunfire about 3 p.m. Tuesday near 11th and Q streets, police said in a news release on Wednesday. The victim was found in the 900 block of 11th Street.
The 20-year-old was taken to a Modesto-area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Two suspects were seen leaving the area but police offered no description of either one.
This case remains under investigation, and witnesses can call Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 with information. Callers can remain anonymous.
