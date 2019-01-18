Planada man arrested after gang officers find drugs and cash at his home, police say

A 42-year-old Planada man was arrested Thursday after officers reported finding illegal drugs and cash at his home, according to Merced police.
Officers arrested Felix Torres after officers with the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information he may be selling drugs from his Gage Street home in Planada.
During a search of his home, GVSU officers along with officers from the Disruptive Area Response Team located more than a pound of methamphetamine, digital scales and more than $1,100 in cash, according to a news release.
Torres was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of sales of narcotics.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
