Authorities identify Dos Palos man killed at party

The Merced County sheriff’s office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a party in Dos Palos over the weekend.
Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said 23-year-old Elias Vivancho Jr., of Dos Palos, was shot and killed during a party in the 21000 block of Reynolds Avenue on Saturday. According to Allen, one other person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Allen said deputies responded to the call at about 2 a.m. According to authorities, this is the second homicide of the year in Merced County.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident, according to Allen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
