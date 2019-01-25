Police investigating homicide, home invasion in south Merced

The Merced Police Department was investigating what appears to be a home invasion and homicide in the 400 block of Tucolay Court Friday morning, officials said.
Police received a call after people in the area heard gunfire at about 12:17 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds inside the home, according to Lt. Jay Struble. The victim was described as an African-American man in his 30s.
Witnesses said a group of men entered the home and stole items from inside, police said.
“The Merced Police Department Investigations Unit is diligently investigating this case,” Struble said in a news release. “The investigators are in the early stages of the investigation and it is too early to determine if the case is drug and/or gang related.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The incident marks the fourth homicide of 2019 in Merced County.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Moses Nelson at 209-388-7756, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Comments