Merced County couple pleads guilty to filing false tax return

A Merced County couple has pleaded guilty to filing false tax returns, according to the California Department of Justice.
Ana Teresa Gorshe, 60 and Randal Louis Gorse, 68, both of Gustine, entered their pleas Monday in US District Court, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
According to court documents, the married couple filed a joint Form 1040 income tax return with the Internal Revenue Service for 2015 that failed to disclose approximately $331,096 in business income from Ana’s Travel and Tax, the defendants’ tax preparation business.
Authorities say that in total, Ana and Randal Gorshe underreported their taxable income for tax years 2011 through 2015 by approximately $1,338,710 on their tax returns, resulting in a tax loss of $482,102.
Authorities said Ana and Randal Gorshe are scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O’Neill on April 29. They each face up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, authorities said.
