Two teenagers arrested in connection with robbery at Livingston High campus

Two people were arrested on robbery and assault charges by the Livingston Police Department earlier this week.
Christian Bracamontes, 18 and a 17-year old juvenile were taken into custody on Monday and Tuesday.
Both were suspects in a robbery and assault that took place on the campus of Livingston High School at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 21. The victim was walking through the campus at 1617 Main St., when he was robbed by two people. The victim was attacked and received multiple injuries to his face and head. The victim was later transported to Memorial Hospital in Modesto.
Multiple items were taken from the victim.
Using information from a statement from the victim and a witness, and surveillance footage from Livingston High School, the police were able to identify two suspects.
On Monday, the juvenile was spotted at Memorial Park. He ran from police but was apprehended and placed under arrest, authorities said.
On Tuesday, police officers conducted a search warrant of Bracamontes’ residence, where he was arrested. During the search of Bracamontes’ residence, several items belonging to the victim that were taken during the robbery were found, police said.
Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with great bodily injury, conspiracy and false imprisonment with violence.
