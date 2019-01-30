Three suspects arrested in connection to Los Banos home invasion and robbery, cops say

Three suspects wanted in connection with a Los Banos home invasion and robbery have been arrested, according to authorities.
Los Banos Police said one of the suspects, Anthony Alacron, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a Los Banos Police warrant by San Jose Police officers.
Two other suspects — Jose Manuel Morales, 30, and Josue Zavala, 24 — were arrested Jan. 23 in Sacramento by Sacramento Police, according to a news release.
Authorities named the three men as suspects in a Jan. 11 home invasion and robbery that occurred in the 400 block of K Street in Los Banos.
Authorities said the men reportedly entered the home around 2 in the morning, and held two adults and a teenage boy at gunpoint.
The adults were ordered into a bedroom of the home, where they were forced to hand over cash and a firearm kept at the residence.
On Jan. 18, the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team and Los Banos Police served a search warrant at a residence in the 15000 block of Badger Flat Road after tracking the suspects and a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.
Detectives located a firearm, ammunition and a large amount of methamphetamine inside the Badger Flat residence, according to authorities.
The three men are expected to be brought back to Merced County to face charges and the case remains under investigation.
Police added Morales and Zavala were driving a stolen vehicle in Sacramento and in possession of a stolen sawed-off shotgun at the time of their arrest.
Both men face a number of additional felony charges in Sacramento County, according to authorities.
