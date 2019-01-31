Merced gang members, felons arrested after police find firearms in car, house, officers say

Three suspected gang members were arrested after they were found with firearms, police said.
Officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit stopped a vehicle at about 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of East Gerard Avenue, according to a news release.
Inside the vehicle was 27-year-old Dante Bolden, 27-year-old Jerome Bolden and 26-year-old Tevin Bolden, the release states.
Police described all three as gang members and convicted felons prohibited from possessing firearms. The officers conducted a probation search of the car and found a handgun and ammunition.
Officers then conducted another probation search in a residence in the 2600 block of Antares Court where they found another gun and more ammunition, the release states.
They were arrested and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of weapons, drugs and gang enhancement charges, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspects or alleged crimes are being asked to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or email at GVSU@cityofmerced.org. Tips can be sent by calling 209-385-4725, or anonymously by texting the police department at “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “comvip” in the keyword of the text message.
