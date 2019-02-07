Nine arrested during Merced County multi-agency operation, police say

Nine people were arrested during a multi-agency enforcement operation in Merced County, authorities said.
Officers from the Los Banos Police Department, State Parole, Merced County Probation and the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit searched 24 homes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. Wednesday night and found almost half of them to be in violation of their parole or probation.
While performing parole and compliance checks in the 1400 block of Quail Street, Los Banos Police arrested Joshua Corona after finding two firearms.
Corona, 22, faces five charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and child endangerment, police said.
Manuel Aurelio Pineda Solis of Los Banos was arrested during a vehicle stop in the area of Santa Barbara Street and Mercey Springs Road.
Solis, 20, also faces five charges, including possession of a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana for sales.
Jimmy Soto-Avena of Gilroy was arrested in the area of 44 West I Street after failing to stop at a stop sign and not yielding to an officer’s emergency lights.
Soto-Avena, 34, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and now faces three charges, including evading a police officer.
Fernando Digala of Los Banos was arrested during a probation check. Digala, 24, was booked on suspicion of a parole violation.
Bruce Lester, 61, of Los Banos, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Alexander Bueno, 32, of Los Banos was arrested on suspicion of violation of his post-release community supervision conditions, and violating terms and conditions of release.
Elpidio Pacheco, 34, of Sacramento was arrested by Merced Police on an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento.
And at least two other men were arrested by Los Banos officers for various misdemeanor bench warrants, according to authorities.
Police said seven of the nine arrests were for felony crimes and a total of four firearms were recovered during the operation.
