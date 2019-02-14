Merced County neighborhood saw a rash of burglaries. Then deputies pulled over a suspect

An 18-year-old Merced man was arrested this week with stolen property from multiple homes, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
Deputies stopped a white SUV around 1 p.m. on Tuesday matching the description of a car that was seen after a rash of burglaries in the McSwain Area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, 18-year-old Justin Christensen of Merced, was stopped on Camellia Drive in Winton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Christensen, who was on probation, was found with stolen property, deputies said.
He was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and providing false ID to law enforcement, and booked in Merced Main Jail, according to deputies. He was no longer in custody on Thursday, according to jail records.
Anyone with further information regarding these alleged crimes is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau at 209-385-7472. Your tip can remain anonymous.
