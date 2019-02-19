One person injured in Merced County shooting, police say

A Livingston man was injured in a shooting over the weekend, according to authorities.
A 20-year-old Livingston resident identified by authorities as Michael Daniel Baldasano, was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Sixth Street on Saturday, according to a news release.
Authorities said officers were dispatched to the call shortly before 10 p.m. and found multiple shell casings from two separate caliber bullets at the scene.
Baldasano was transported to a local medical facility where he was treated and released, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
According to authorities, Baldasano said those responsible for the shooting were four unknown males in a gray four door sedan possibly a Honda or a Toyota.
The shooting is still under investigation and detectives are following up on several leads.
Comments