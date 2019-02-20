Crime

Man shot in south Merced, police say. Few details immediately available

By Thaddeus Miller

February 20, 2019 06:24 PM

Few details were immediately available Wednesday evening related to a man shot in south Merced, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital after being shot at least once about 5 p.m. in the area of R and 12th streets, according to Sgt. Chris Russell. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Police did not release the age of the victim nor a description on a suspect. They stopped short of describing any more circumstances of the shooting.

Thaddeus Miller

Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the Central San Joaquin Valley for more than eight years, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he has more recently been located in Merced and Los Banos.

