Man shot in south Merced, police say. Few details immediately available

Few details were immediately available Wednesday evening related to a man shot in south Merced, according to police.
The man was taken to an area hospital after being shot at least once about 5 p.m. in the area of R and 12th streets, according to Sgt. Chris Russell. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.
Police did not release the age of the victim nor a description on a suspect. They stopped short of describing any more circumstances of the shooting.
