Sheriff’s STAR Team involved in shooting incident in Merced County. Two arrested at the scene.

An officer-involved shooting in Atwater ended Thursday morning without anyone reporting injuries, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office STAR Team, the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit and Merced County Probation Department served a search warrant in the 1800 Block of Ivy Avenue in Atwater, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.
As officers entered the home, a man ran from a back bedroom and exited the house while carrying an assault rifle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officers confronted the man, who pointed the rifle at them, Allen said. It remained unclear Thursday if the suspect fired the weapon or if officers fired, Allen said, but at least one round was discharged.
“At this point, we’re still unclear,” Allen said. “Right now they’re counting bullets and figuring out what happened.”
Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Two men were arrested at the Atwater home. Their names were not immediately available as law enforcement officers are still working at the scene, Allen said.
Deputies and officers served a second search warrant at a home in the 7100 block of Doris Avenue in Winton, deputies said. The search uncovered a “small amount” of cocaine, marijuana and several firearms including an AK-47, according to the authorities.
