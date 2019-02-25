Felon arrested in Merced County with gun and ammo, police say

A convicted felon has been arrested in Merced County after officers found him with a gun, according to authorities.
Merced Police said Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers arrested 55-year-old Adolph Serena on Friday, after developing information he was in possession of a firearm, police said in a news release.
Officers located Serena at a home in the 700 block of West 23rd Street in Merced and found a 9mm handgun and ammunition during a search of the residence, police said.
Police said that Serena, a convicted felon, admitted to officers that the gun belonged to him. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or call the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word ‘Comvip’ as the ‘keyword’ in the text message.
